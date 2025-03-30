Ibrahim Mbaye News: Back in action
Mbaye (ankle) scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 6-1 victory over St. Etienne.
Since suffering an ankle injury, Mbaye had been dormant until Saturday, when he made his Ligue 1 return and first domestic-league appearance since Oct 19. Getting a goal may not immediately open doors for him, but it may warrant at least a few continued opportunities down the line.
