Ibrahim Mbaye News: Five shots in loss

Mbaye generated five shots (zero on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Strasbourg.

Mbaye started in PSG's rotated lineup but struggled to make a significant impact in the attacking third, although he registered a season high with five shots, none of them on target. That said, it is unlucky because the young winger is showing some great potential in those games to help the starters rest between the Champions League games. The 17-year-old will aim to contribute to a second goal this season against Montpellier on Saturday, as he should have some consequent playing time in that game.