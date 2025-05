Mbaye assisted on one of PSG's four goals in a 4-1 win over Montpellier Saturday.

The forward is getting more playing time with PSG already clinching the Ligue 1 crown, and he made good for his time with an assist in a win. Mbaye should keep playing against Auxerre and has a good chance of maintaining his production against a side that has allowed 48 goals in Ligue 1.