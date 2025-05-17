Fantasy Soccer
Ibrahim Sulemana News: Strikes again versus Genoa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Sulemana won two of three tackles and scored one goal to go with two shots (one on target) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 victory against Genoa.

Sulemana got the nod after scoring last week, thanks to substantial rotation, and did it again, finding the back of the net with a stunning effort from distance for the second week in a row. He had played very little in previous rounds. He was fielded over Ederson and Mario Pasalic, as Atalanta have nothing more on the line. He has featured eight times (two starts) in the season, tallying four shots (two on target), one key pass and eight tackles.

Ibrahim Sulemana
Atalanta
