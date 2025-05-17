Ibrahima Sissoko Injury: Forced off with injury
Sissoko was forced off in the 56th minute of Saturday's match against St. Pauli due to an apparent injury.
Sissoko didn't make it the full match Saturday, with the midfielder forced off in the club's season finale due to an injury. This is a tough way to end the season, as he was a regular starter, with three goal contributions in 32 appearances (30 starts) this season.
