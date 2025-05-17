Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ibrahima Sissoko headshot

Ibrahima Sissoko Injury: Forced off with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Sissoko was forced off in the 56th minute of Saturday's match against St. Pauli due to an apparent injury.

Sissoko didn't make it the full match Saturday, with the midfielder forced off in the club's season finale due to an injury. This is a tough way to end the season, as he was a regular starter, with three goal contributions in 32 appearances (30 starts) this season.

Ibrahima Sissoko
VfL Bochum
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now