Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Idan Toklomati headshot

Idan Toklomati Injury: Sidelined with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Toklomati picked up a hamstring injury in the 3-1 loss to Orlando on Wednesday and won't be available to face Chicago on Saturday, manager Dean Smith told media Friday.

Toklomati won't be available for this upcoming clash, and since hamstring injuries are tricky, it wouldn't be surprising if he misses more than one game. His absence shouldn't have a lot of fantasy implications.

Idan Toklomati
Charlotte FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now