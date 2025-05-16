Idan Toklomati Injury: Sidelined with injury
Toklomati picked up a hamstring injury in the 3-1 loss to Orlando on Wednesday and won't be available to face Chicago on Saturday, manager Dean Smith told media Friday.
Toklomati won't be available for this upcoming clash, and since hamstring injuries are tricky, it wouldn't be surprising if he misses more than one game. His absence shouldn't have a lot of fantasy implications.
