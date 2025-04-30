Idekel Dominguez News: Released by Atlas

Dominguez is leaving Atlas after the Clausura 2025 campaign, the club announced Wednesday.

Dominguez has completed a three-year spell with the Rojinegros, in which he recorded 24 league appearances (16 starts), producing 24 crosses (six accurate), 10 chances created, 27 clearances, 25 tackles and 19 interceptions over that period. While he could continue his career elsewhere, the 24-year-old full-back will need to significantly improve his numbers to become an appealing fantasy option in the future.