Ignacio Pussetto Injury: Suffers injury against Juarez

Pussetto left Sunday's Play-In game against FC Juarez due to a physical problem, according to PressPort.

Pussetto had an unimpressive 42-minute performance before his forced substitution Sunday. The forward will need to be assessed to determine the severity of the issue ahead of the next playoff matchup. If he has picked up a serious blow, his place in future lineups could be taken by either Jorge Ruvalcaba or Rogelio Funes Mori. Prior to this event, Pussetto was one of his team's top scorers in league play with five goals in 17 matches played (15 starts).