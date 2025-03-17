Ignacio Pussetto News: Shot on goal in defeat

Pussetto recorded one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Monterrey. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 52nd minute.

Pussetto has recorded at least one shot in 12 consecutive appearances and is up to a total of 10 shots on target in that span. On the other hand, this marked the first time he accounted for a chance created in the last five matches. Meanwhile, he delivered a solid defensive effort with a season-high three tackles won.