Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ignatius Ganago headshot

Ignatius Ganago News: Scores, assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Ganago scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and two chances created in Saturday's 2-0 win against New York City FC.

Ganago was the start Saturday, playing a role in both goals against NYCFC. He had opened the season not making the score sheet, collecting 12 clearances with 10 tackles and seven crosses during the first seven games, as he continues to adjust to playing in MLS since his move over the winter.

Ignatius Ganago
New England Revolution
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now