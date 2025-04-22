Ignatius Ganago News: Scores, assists in win

Ganago scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and two chances created in Saturday's 2-0 win against New York City FC.

Ganago was the start Saturday, playing a role in both goals against NYCFC. He had opened the season not making the score sheet, collecting 12 clearances with 10 tackles and seven crosses during the first seven games, as he continues to adjust to playing in MLS since his move over the winter.