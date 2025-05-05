Ignatius Ganago News: Takes four shots in win

Ganago had four shots (three on target) and drew three fouls during Saturday's 2-0 win over Toronto.

Ganago bounced back from the quiet performance on the previous game and was very active up front, pacing his team in shots attempted and not scoring just because the opposing goalkeeper was inspired and denied him a pair of goals with spectacular saves. The forward has just one goal over 10 MLS starts this season but his numbers will certainly go way up if he keeps playing like this moving forward.