Igor Jesus News: Assists from own half

Jesus assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Wednesday's 4-0 victory versus Seattle Sounders FC.

Jesus retrieved the ball in his defensive half during the early stages of the second half Saturday and turned to fire the ball up the pitch, splitting the Seattle backline, and settling up LAFC's second goal in their convincing 4-0 victory. The assist was his first goal contribution of the season. In addition to his attacking effort, the midfielder contributed three tackles 9one won), two interceptions and one clearance to the team's clean sheet effort over his 90-minute shift.