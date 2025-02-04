Fantasy Soccer
Igor Matanovic headshot

Igor Matanovic Injury: Out for time being

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Matanovic is out for an extended period due to a foot injury, according to his club.

Matanovic will be sidelined over the next few weeks, with the forward suffering from a foot injury. Luckily for the club, this isn't a huge absence, as he has only started in five of his 22 appearances, with his last start coming Dec. 1 and serving in more of a rotational role. He will look to return near the end of February, his expected return time.

