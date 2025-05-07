Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Igor Zubeldia headshot

Igor Zubeldia Injury: Back in team training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2025

Zubeldia (groin) is back in team training Wednesday, the club announced.

Zubeldia is finally back in team training after missing the last four games due to a groin injury. The defender is in a good position to be part of the squad for Saturday's clash against Atletico. If deemed fit enough he could return directly to the starting XI since he has been an undisputed starter this season.

Igor Zubeldia
Real Sociedad
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now