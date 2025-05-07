Igor Zubeldia Injury: Back in team training
Zubeldia (groin) is back in team training Wednesday, the club announced.
Zubeldia is finally back in team training after missing the last four games due to a groin injury. The defender is in a good position to be part of the squad for Saturday's clash against Atletico. If deemed fit enough he could return directly to the starting XI since he has been an undisputed starter this season.
