Igor Zubeldia Injury: Still not training with team

Zubeldia (groin) is progressing well in his recovery but has not returned to team training yet, coach Imanol Alguacil said in a press conference. "Yes, it's true that he's progressing well, but he still hasn't been able to train with the group, with the team, so, well, he'll still have some time. Hopefully, by next week he'll be able to start training with the team and be able to draw on the last four games."

