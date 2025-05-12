Fantasy Soccer
Iker Fimbres

Iker Fimbres News: Logs assist in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Fimbres delivered an assist and made three tackles (one won) during Saturday's 2-1 loss against Toluca.

Fimbres returned to the starting XI for this decisive game and, although not effective as expected, still contributed, assisting Roberto Carlos De La Rosa for his team's lone goal. With four goals and two assists over 34 appearances (22 starts), the youngster showed he belongs in his first full campaign as a pro and should have an even more important role next season.

Iker Fimbres
Monterrey

