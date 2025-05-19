Fantasy Soccer
Iker Munoz headshot

Iker Munoz News: Provides first assist of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Munoz assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Espanyol.

Munoz entered the match in the 60th minute and made an impact by assisting Raul Garcia's goal in stoppage time. It was his first assist of the season across 22 appearances. He will look to provide a similar spark off the bench in Saturday's final game of the season against Alaves.

Iker Munoz
Osasuna
