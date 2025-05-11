Fantasy Soccer
Ilaix Moriba headshot

Ilaix Moriba News: Excellent in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Moriba scored once on two shots (two on target), created one scoring chance and attempted one tackle (one successful) in Saturday's 3-2 win against Sevilla.

Moriba registered the game's opening goal Saturday, slotting it into the bottom left corner after a stunning display of dribbling. It ended his season-long scoring drought, and it's only his second goal of his four-year senior career. Hopefully, this is a sign of good things coming in the future for the 22-year-old midfielder.

Ilaix Moriba
Celta Vigo
