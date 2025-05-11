Ilaix Moriba News: Excellent in win

Moriba scored once on two shots (two on target), created one scoring chance and attempted one tackle (one successful) in Saturday's 3-2 win against Sevilla.

Moriba registered the game's opening goal Saturday, slotting it into the bottom left corner after a stunning display of dribbling. It ended his season-long scoring drought, and it's only his second goal of his four-year senior career. Hopefully, this is a sign of good things coming in the future for the 22-year-old midfielder.