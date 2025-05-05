Fantasy Soccer
Ilay Feingold headshot

Ilay Feingold News: Active display in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Feingold had one shot on goal, created three chances and sent in seven crosses (three accurate) during Saturday's 2-0 win over Toronto.

Feingold keeps benefiting from the tactical change that alleviated his defensive responsibilities and was once again one of his team's biggest sources from the right flank and, despite he wasn't credited with an assist due to a deflection, one of his season-high seven crosses led to the opening goal of the match. With five chances created and 25 crosses over his four starts as part of a five-men midfield line, the full-back should be even more productive for fantasy teams when he starts racking up assists.

Ilay Feingold
New England Revolution
