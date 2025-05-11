Ilay Feingold News: Delivers assist in draw

Feingold assisted once to go with five crosses (three accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Orlando City.

Feingold left a ball near the goal line for Alhassan Yusuf to fire into the net after 38 minutes of Saturday's clash. In addition to opening his assists count of the 2025 season, the wing-back registered five or more crosses for the fifth game in a row. He has been a consistent starter and an increasingly impactful creative asset lately, generating seven scoring chances throughout his last four appearances.