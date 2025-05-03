Ilias Akhomach News: No longer suspended

Akhomach has served his ban and is an option for the club again.

Akhomach is finally through his ban after damaging VAR equipment, leaving the forward available again. This is great news for the forward, as he is also returning from an injury absence, last playing Nov. 9. He did start in seven of his 11 appearances before the injury and will hope to see some minutes to get the feel for the game again as the season wraps up.