Ilias Akhomach News: Suspended two more games

Akhomach will miss two additional games for contesting and damaging the VAR material in their last contest against Real Sociedad, according to the Real Federation of Spanish Football.

Akhomach will miss another two games against Espanyol and Osasuna before being back available against Girona on May. 10. His absences will not force any change in the starting lineup since he is returning from a long term injury and is likely going to feature as a bench option for the final stretch of the season.