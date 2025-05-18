Iliman Ndiaye News: Ends cold streak with brace

Ndiaye scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Southampton.

Ndiaye entered the Southampton game having not scored in any of his previous five appearances. However, facing off against one of the Premier League's worst-ever teams is a great opportunity to get back in form, and he did just that with his first and likely only brace this season. Only one multi-goal game aside, Ndiaye has been solid throughout 2024-25 and is only one away from reaching double digits in the goal category.