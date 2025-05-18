Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Iliman Ndiaye headshot

Iliman Ndiaye News: Ends cold streak with brace

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Ndiaye scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Southampton.

Ndiaye entered the Southampton game having not scored in any of his previous five appearances. However, facing off against one of the Premier League's worst-ever teams is a great opportunity to get back in form, and he did just that with his first and likely only brace this season. Only one multi-goal game aside, Ndiaye has been solid throughout 2024-25 and is only one away from reaching double digits in the goal category.

Iliman Ndiaye
Everton
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now