Illan Meslier News: Concedes two in draw

Meslier allowed two goals while making two saves in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Queens Park Rangers.

Meslier conceded the first goal of the match Saturday despite a valiant effort. A few minutes later the 25-year-old was then caught on his heels when a dangerous cross was sent into the box and resulted in the second goal of the match. However, he made up for it in the second half, saving what would be the go-ahead goal. This makes four saves in the keeper's last three, bumping his season total to 61.