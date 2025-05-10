Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ilyes Housni headshot

Ilyes Housni News: On bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Housni (ankle) is on the bench for Saturday's clash with Marseille.

Housni has recovered from the ankle injury that kept him out of the last two matches and is available for Saturday's clash with the Phoceans. That said, he returns to a bench role, consistent with how he has been used for most of the season. He could still be an option off the bench if the team needs attacking reinforcements.

Ilyes Housni
Le Havre
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now