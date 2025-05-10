Ilyes Housni News: On bench Saturday
Housni (ankle) is on the bench for Saturday's clash with Marseille.
Housni has recovered from the ankle injury that kept him out of the last two matches and is available for Saturday's clash with the Phoceans. That said, he returns to a bench role, consistent with how he has been used for most of the season. He could still be an option off the bench if the team needs attacking reinforcements.
