Inaki Williams Injury: Late call to face Alaves

Williams (hamstring) is a late call for Sunday's match against Alaves, according to manager Ernesto Valverde, per Iker Torrescusa of Marca.

Williams looks to be a late call for Sunday's contest after he missed the club's UEL semifinal match Thursday. That said, the forward will probably face some testing to decide if he can play or not. Alvaro Djalo would be a likely replacement again if Williams is out or starts on the bench.