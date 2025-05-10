Fantasy Soccer
Inaki Williams

Inaki Williams Injury: Late call to face Alaves

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Williams (hamstring) is a late call for Sunday's match against Alaves, according to manager Ernesto Valverde, per Iker Torrescusa of Marca.

Williams looks to be a late call for Sunday's contest after he missed the club's UEL semifinal match Thursday. That said, the forward will probably face some testing to decide if he can play or not. Alvaro Djalo would be a likely replacement again if Williams is out or starts on the bench.

Inaki Williams
Athletic
