Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Inaki Williams headshot

Inaki Williams Injury: Remains out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Williams (hamstring) remains out for Thursday's clash against Getafe as he is not included in the squad list for the match.

Williams has still not fully recovered from his hamstring injury that has sidelined him for the past two games and will now keep him out for a third against Getafe. It remains unclear when he will be available again, though his next chance to return will come Sunday against Valencia. Until then, Alex Berenguer has been filling in on the right wing for Bilbao.

Inaki Williams
Athletic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now