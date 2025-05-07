Inaki Williams Injury: Ruled out against Manchester

Williams is ruled out for Thursday's second leg clash against Manchester United in the Europa League due to a hamstring injury, the club announced.

Williams won't be able to feature in Thursday's second leg in the Europa League after suffering a hamstring injury. He is also a doubt for Sunday's game against Alaves if he cannot recover in time. If he misses the match, Alvaro Djalo is expected to get a larger role in the frontline until Williams returns.