Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Inaki Williams headshot

Inaki Williams Injury: Ruled out against Manchester

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2025

Williams is ruled out for Thursday's second leg clash against Manchester United in the Europa League due to a hamstring injury, the club announced.

Williams won't be able to feature in Thursday's second leg in the Europa League after suffering a hamstring injury. He is also a doubt for Sunday's game against Alaves if he cannot recover in time. If he misses the match, Alvaro Djalo is expected to get a larger role in the frontline until Williams returns.

Inaki Williams
Athletic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now