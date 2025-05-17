Inaki Williams Injury: Unlikely for Sunday

Williams (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's match against Valencia, according to manager Ernesto Valverde, per Junma Velasco of Marca. "We have hardly had time since Thursday night, when we arrived very late, until yesterday, when Nico, who did little, and Inaki, who did a little more, started."

Williams is likely going to remain sidelined but has an outside chance of making the team sheet Sunday. That said, even if he was fit, it appears the forward would only see a bench spot. That said, expect him to see some late testing, possibly making the team sheet if he sees a boost in health.