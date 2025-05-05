Indiana Vassilev News: Scores opening goal in 2-1 win

Vassilev scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 win over CF Montreal.

Vassilev scored his first goal of the season as he connected with Danley Jean Jacques in the second minute to put his side 1-0 up. He put both of his shots in the game on target and also attempted a cross. This was only his second game this season, taking two shots and his first time this season getting both on target.