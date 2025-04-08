Inigo Martinez Injury: Back in full training

Martinez (lower body) missed Saturday's game due to injury, but the issue appears minor. He was seen participating in full training on Tuesday morning and is expected to be included in the lineup for Wednesday's Champions League clash against Dortmund, according to Josep Soldado Gomez of LaSexta.

