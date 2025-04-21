Inigo Martinez News: Provides assist in win

Martinez assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-3 win over Celta Vigo. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 93rd minute.

Martinez notched his fourth assist of La Liga as he passed the ball to Ferran Torres, who then went on a long run and opened up the scoring with a shot from long-range. Defensively, he made three clearances.