Inigo Martinez headshot

Inigo Martinez News: Provides assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Martinez assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-3 win over Celta Vigo. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 93rd minute.

Martinez notched his fourth assist of La Liga as he passed the ball to Ferran Torres, who then went on a long run and opened up the scoring with a shot from long-range. Defensively, he made three clearances.

Inigo Martinez
Barcelona
