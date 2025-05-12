Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Inigo Martinez headshot

Inigo Martinez News: Set for suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Martinez will serve one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards.

Martinez picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga and will be suspended for Thursday's derby against Espanyol. His absence will impact the starting squad since he has been an undisputed starter this season in the backline, with both Andreas Christensen and Ronald Araujo in contention to start in his place for that game.

Inigo Martinez
Barcelona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now