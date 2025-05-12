Inigo Martinez News: Set for suspension
Martinez will serve one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards.
Martinez picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga and will be suspended for Thursday's derby against Espanyol. His absence will impact the starting squad since he has been an undisputed starter this season in the backline, with both Andreas Christensen and Ronald Araujo in contention to start in his place for that game.
