Irvin Cardona News: Scores, assists at Reims

Cardona scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and two chances created in Saturday's 2-0 win against Reims.

Cardona created Florian Tardieu's opener in the third minute with his third assist in the season. Then, he scored his sixth goal in 2024-25 just before halftime to seal the deal. The midfielder logged his 10th start in a row and 16th overall in 29 appearances so far.