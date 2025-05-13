Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Irvin Cardona headshot

Irvin Cardona News: Scores, assists at Reims

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

Cardona scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and two chances created in Saturday's 2-0 win against Reims.

Cardona created Florian Tardieu's opener in the third minute with his third assist in the season. Then, he scored his sixth goal in 2024-25 just before halftime to seal the deal. The midfielder logged his 10th start in a row and 16th overall in 29 appearances so far.

Irvin Cardona
St. Etienne
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now