Isaac News: Sees red against Madrid

Isaac received a straight red card in Sunday's 2-0 defeat against Real Madrid just three minutes after entering the pitch. He will miss the season finale against Villarreal on Sunday.

Isaac won't play again this season for Sevilla after receiving a red card on Sunday against Real Madrid just minutes after stepping onto the pitch. He will miss the season finale against Villarreal on Sunday and Alvaro Pascual is expected to continue leading the line as the striker.