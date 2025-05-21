Fantasy Soccer
Isaak Toure

Isaak Toure Injury: Returns to Lorient

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Toure is returning to Lorient at the end of his loan spell with Udinese.

Toure spent one season in Italy with Udinese, starting 11 of his 12 appearances with the club. He contributed one goal, seven tackles and 14 clearances. He was a key player in the backline during Udinese's solid start to the season before suffering a season-ending knee injury. He will continue treatment upon his return to Lorient at the end of his loan spell, which did not include an option to buy.

Isaak Toure
Lorient
