Isaak Toure headshot

Isaak Toure Injury: Undergoes knee surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Toure had surgery in Lyon to reconstruct his right ACL, Udinese announced.

Toure had to wait for the diagnosis, but his problem is indeed season-ending, and he will work to be available for the start of the next one. He closes his first Serie A campaign with seven tackles, nine interceptions and 24 clearances in 12 matches. Oumar Solet, Thomas Kristensen, Lautaro Giannetti (thigh) and Christian Kabasele will absorb his minutes.

Isaak Toure
Udinese
