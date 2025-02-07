Isaak Toure Injury: Undergoes knee surgery
Toure had surgery in Lyon to reconstruct his right ACL, Udinese announced.
Toure had to wait for the diagnosis, but his problem is indeed season-ending, and he will work to be available for the start of the next one. He closes his first Serie A campaign with seven tackles, nine interceptions and 24 clearances in 12 matches. Oumar Solet, Thomas Kristensen, Lautaro Giannetti (thigh) and Christian Kabasele will absorb his minutes.
