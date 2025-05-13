Fantasy Soccer
Isak Hien News: Serves suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 13, 2025 at 12:24am

Hien cleared a one-game ban in Monday's 2-1 win over Roma.

Hien will return against Genoa on Saturday, possibly simply replacing Berat Djimsiti (suspension), unless the coach decides to give a shot to the reserves. He has notched nine tackles (four won), seven interceptions and three blocks in the last five matches, contributing to three clean sheets. He has registered three or more clearances in eight consecutive outings, piling up 32.

