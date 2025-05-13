Isak Hien News: Serves suspension

Hien cleared a one-game ban in Monday's 2-1 win over Roma.

Hien will return against Genoa on Saturday, possibly simply replacing Berat Djimsiti (suspension), unless the coach decides to give a shot to the reserves. He has notched nine tackles (four won), seven interceptions and three blocks in the last five matches, contributing to three clean sheets. He has registered three or more clearances in eight consecutive outings, piling up 32.