Isak Hien News: Suspended for Roma clash
Hien had two interceptions, five clearances and two shots (zero on target) and was booked for the 10th time in Sunday's 4-0 victory over Monza.
Hien had a commanding showing but marred it by getting booked, which will sideline him for next Monday's home game versus Roma due to yellow-card accumulation. With Odilon Kossounou (thigh) iffy, the coach might have to turn to Rafael Toloi, Marten de Roon and Matteo Ruggeri.
