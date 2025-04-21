Isco Injury: Brillant outing Monday

Isco scored one goal and provided one assist to go with three chances created and three corners in Monday's 3-1 victory against Girona.

Isco was absolutely brilliant in the first half, assisting the opening goal before slotting the third one home himself. The attacking midfielder made it just 15 minutes into the second half before being replaced by Giovani Lo Celso to end his nice shift. He has now registered seven goals and five assists in 16 appearances this season and is one goal away from matching his totals from last season with Betis. He will look to close that gap against Valladolid on Thursday.