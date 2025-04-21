Fantasy Soccer
Isco headshot

Isco Injury: Forced off injured

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Isco scored and assisted before being forced off in the second half of Monday's clash with Girona.

Isco was absolutely brilliant in the first half, assisting the opening goal before slotting the third one home himself. The attacking midfielder mad it just 15 minutes into the second half before being forced off and replaced by Giovanni Lo Celso, who would likely take on a larger role if Isco's issue is serious.

Isco
Betis
