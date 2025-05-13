Isco News: Assists off bench in draw

Isco assisted once to go with four crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Osasuna.

Isco entered Sunday's match versus Osasuna to begin the second half and shortly thereafter provided the chipped ball over the top that gave Real Betis the lead they would relinquish in the 1-1 draw. Despite the abbreviated outing, the midfielder was tied for a team-high with four crosses attempted (zero accurate) and tracked back to add two tackles (two won), one clearance and one interception to the team's defensive effort. Over his last four appearances (two starts), Isco has scored twice and supplied three assists.