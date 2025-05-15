Isco News: Converts penalty in draw

Isco scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Thursday's 2-2 draw against Rayo Vallecano.

Isco helped his side to come from behind with a perfectly taken spot kick in the 61st minute Thursday. The midfielder extended a run of five matches with at least one direct involvement in a goal in domestic competition. He was also active in recent UEFA Conference League rounds while sharing playing time and set-piece duties with Giovani Lo Celso. If the lineup remains somewhat stable in the final couple of weeks of the season, the former Real Madrid man should have a good chance of featuring in the No. 10 spot.