Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Isco headshot

Isco News: Converts penalty in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Isco scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Thursday's 2-2 draw against Rayo Vallecano.

Isco helped his side to come from behind with a perfectly taken spot kick in the 61st minute Thursday. The midfielder extended a run of five matches with at least one direct involvement in a goal in domestic competition. He was also active in recent UEFA Conference League rounds while sharing playing time and set-piece duties with Giovani Lo Celso. If the lineup remains somewhat stable in the final couple of weeks of the season, the former Real Madrid man should have a good chance of featuring in the No. 10 spot.

Isco
Betis
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now