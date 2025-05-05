Fantasy Soccer
Isi Palazon News: Assists Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Palazon assisted once to go with two shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Friday's 1-0 victory over Getafe.

Palazon found the scoresheet for the first time since December, recording his fourth assist to go along with his three goals. He is still trying to return to form following his injury, recording only two starts in the last six La Liga matches, collecting eight shots, nine chances and six crosses (two won) in that span.

Isi Palazon
Rayo Vallecano
More Stats & News
