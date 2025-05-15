Isi Palazon News: Delivers 11 crosses in draw

Palazon had two shots (zero on goal), 11 crosses (six accurate) and eight corners in Thursday's 2-2 draw against Betis.

Palazon excelled as a playmaker while taking the most set pieces on the squad during Thursday's game. He's in good form in the final stretch of the season, having produced multiple shots, crosses and chances created in four consecutive 90-minute performances. However, in terms of direct contributions, he has scored no goals and only one assist over that period.