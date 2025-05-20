Isi Palazon News: Nets unstoppable header

Palazon scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-1 win against Celta Vigo.

Palazon evened things up for Rayo Vallecano in the 17th minute with a powerful header following a cross from Pacha Espino, but perhaps the most surprising aspect of the goal was that he won the aerial battle against a far taller player such as Marcos Alonso. Palazon returned to the starting lineup five games ago and has been excellent for Rayo, tallying one goal, one assist, 12 shots, 13 chances created, 26 crosses and 22 corners over that stretch.