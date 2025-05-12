Isi Palazon News: Whips in eight crosses

Isi Palazon recorded three shots (two on goal), eight crosses (four accurate) and eight corners in Friday's 1-0 win over Las Palmas. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 76th minute.

Isi Palazon lead the Rayo Vallecano attack Friday in crosses (eight, four accurate) and corners (eight) while creating four chances over his 90 minute shift. After being slowly reintegrated into the squad as he recovered from a knee sprain, the midfielder has now started in three successive league fixtures. Over that span, Isi Palazon has attempted eight shots (six on goal), 12 crosses (six accurate) and 12 corners while creating nine chances.