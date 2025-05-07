Ismael Bennacer Injury: Dealing with groin injury

Bennacer was substituted at halftime in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Lille, which initially looked like a tactical decision after a poor outing from the Algerian, but he is likely suffering from an adductor lesion, according to Football Club Marseille.

Bennacer is dealing with a groin injury and was substituted at halftime against Lille on Sunday. It was initially seen as a tactical change since the midfielder had a poor outing and picked up a yellow card early in the game. It was later revealed that he is likely suffering from an adductor lesion and is expected to miss Saturday's clash against Le Havre. Valentin Rongier is therefore set to regain his starting role in midfield after a strong outing off the bench on Saturday against the Dogues.