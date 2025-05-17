Fantasy Soccer
Ismael Bennacer headshot

Ismael Bennacer News: Makes Starting XI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Bennacer (groin) is in the starting XI for Saturday's final clash of the season against Rennes.

Bennacer has shaken off his recent groin issue and is back in the starting XI after missing the previous match against Le Havre. He had been a doubt following his early exit versus Lille two weeks ago but returned to full training this week. His inclusion comes at a key time with Valentin Rongier (groin) still sidelined due to injury.

Ismael Bennacer
Marseille
