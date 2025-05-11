Ismael Konate News: Sets up teammate against Parma
Konate assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in six minutes in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Parma.
Konate relieved Sebastiano Esposito late since Lorenzo Colombo (suspension) was missing in this one and interplayed with Faustino Anjorin ahead of the game-winner. It's his first goal contribution of the season, as he's a deep reserve. He has tallied three shots (two on target), two key passes, four tackles and one cross through 11 cameos.
