Ismael Konate News: Sets up teammate against Parma

Konate assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in six minutes in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Parma.

Konate relieved Sebastiano Esposito late since Lorenzo Colombo (suspension) was missing in this one and interplayed with Faustino Anjorin ahead of the game-winner. It's his first goal contribution of the season, as he's a deep reserve. He has tallied three shots (two on target), two key passes, four tackles and one cross through 11 cameos.